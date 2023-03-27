New bill focuses on future of rural students

File Photo
File Photo(AKNS)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 6:13 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - Students who live in rural communities are the focus of a new bill sponsored by a New Hampshire lawmaker.

Senator Maggie Hassan and other senators have introduced the Success for Rural Students and Communities Act.

The bill would help students who live in rural areas reach their higher education goals and connect them with employment opportunities in their hometowns.

Hassan said boosting rural education has a domino effect on rural communities, by helping the workforce and building the economy.

