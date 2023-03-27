New martial arts school opens in Northeast Kingdom

HARDWICK, Vt. (WCAX) - The town of Hardwick may not have many places for people to go work out, but a new gym space is ready to take on anyone that’s interested in jiu-jitsu.

Kingdom Jiu Jitsu opened its doors to the public over the weekend.

It’s a new school that will offer Brazilian jiu-jitsu classes for all levels.

They are working with adults at this time and will transition to teaching kids as time goes on.

Owner Ricky Wetherell says he’s looking forward to making connections with the community and he hopes the space will be used well.

“I grew up in this area, so of course I have a tie to this community. I really like this area, and I like being here. There’s nothing offered for jiu-jitsu. There’s really not a lot of martial arts offered in this area anyway, so I thought this would be a really good place to bring jiu-jitsu,” Wetherell said.

The new space will be offering classes all week.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.