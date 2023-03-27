Police arrest suspect in Burlington stabbing

Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 6:42 PM EDT
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say they have arrested a suspect in a stabbing in Burlington.

They say on Saturday at about 6 p.m., they got a call about an alleged stabbing near King and St. Paul streets.

Police say they found an injured man who was taken to the hospital.

The suspect was identified as Conrad Duncan, 43, of Burlington.

Investigators say just after 1 a.m. Monday, Duncan was a passenger in a car that state police stopped on Shelburne Road.

Police say officers recovered a knife.

Duncan was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. He was held on $5,000 bail.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Burlington Police at 802-658-2704.

