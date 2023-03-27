Rep. Kuster calls N.H. education bill “dangerous”

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) -Congresswoman Annie Kuster is voting against a New Hampshire house bill over education.

Kuster calls H.R. 5″dangerous” and that it puts politics over parents by creating a hostile learning environment for certain kids, including LGBTQ+ students.

Kuster said the bill sponsored by the House Republican majority would send schools backward and “does nothing to increase parental engagement and instead inserts the federal government into our New Hampshire schools, specifically targeting the LGBTQ+ community, censoring teachers, and banning books.”

