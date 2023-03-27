Richason, Utterback say return to UVM was “kind of a no-brainer”

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The NCAA tournaments aren’t quite over yet, and already, the UVM women’s hoops program has scratched off its biggest question mark of the entire off-season. Seniors Emma Utterback and Delaney Richason gave Catamount fans some great news on Friday to kick off their weekends, announcing that they would each use their fifth years of eligibility to remain in Burlington.

The two Indiana natives have been key pieces to the program in their four seasons thus far, combining to start all 198 games in their two careers. Utterback is currently 12th in program history in total points, and sixth all-time in assists, and she led the team in both categories last season. Richason is 10th all-time in made three pointers, and seventh all-time in blocks, and she was top-three on last year’s team in threes, rebounds and steals, as well as the leader in blocked shots.

This announcement came fairly early in the offseason, and there’s a reason for that: both players said while obviously an important decision, it wasn’t a particularly hard one. Their hearts are in Vermont, and they didn’t see themselves playing anywhere else.

“In my mind, I’m very loyal to this program and this coaching staff, these players. It was kind of a no-brainer for me,” Utterback said. “Obviously there was that “what-if” in my mind, if there were other options, but at the end of the day, I feel like this was definitely the best decision for me.”

“A lot went into it, but I also said in my statement on Twitter that it was the easiest decision I’ve ever made,” Richason said. “I definitely have been thinking about it for a really long time. The options were either be done playing, or stay here, because I wasn’t going to go anywhere else. I can’t imagine myself anywhere else, playing with anyone else, or playing for any other coaches.”

