Rutland Regional Medical Center moves to symptom-based masking

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - The Rutland Regional Medical Center is relaxing its masking policy starting on Monday, March 27.

The hospital has moved to symptom-based masking. That means anyone visiting the hospital or outpatient clinics who has a cold or flu-like symptoms must wear a mask.

RRMC previously had universal making requirements that had been in place since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As part of a phased-in approach, the hospital relaxed masking requirements at one of its busiest clinics in February and monitored the results. Hospital officials say they found no uptick in COVID infections. So they relaxed masking requirements at their other off-site clinics in early March, and again, found no increase in infections.

They say that, along with hospitalizations remaining low for several weeks, prompted them to take the next step of relaxing the hospital’s mask requirement.

However, they say masks may still be required in certain instances based on exposure risks, patient population and other factors.

The hospital says it will continue to provide masks for people who want to wear one.

