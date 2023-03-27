Upper Valley residents brace for impending bridge closure to allow for repairs

LYME, N.H. (WCAX) - A bridge over the Connecticut River in the Upper Valley will soon close for a major rehab. And local residents, businesses and a school are all preparing for the impact.

The historic span has been on New Hampshire’s list of “red-listed” bridges for years. But the time has finally come to make the needed repairs.

According to New Hampshire’s Department of Transportation, upward of 2,100 cars cross between Lyme, New Hampshire, and East Thetford, Vermont, every day. Soon, those drivers will have to take a different route while the bridge is closed for repairs. The overhaul will take at least 18 months.

“It’s inconvenient because we like to go grocery shopping at a store right across the river. There is also an organic farm that we like that is right across the river,” said Karen Henry, who lives in Lyme, New Hampshire.

The two communities are only a couple of minutes apart by car. But detours during the closure will mean driving either 8 miles north to the Orford crossing and back down, or 11 miles south to Hanover and back up.

“We know that people are going to choose to go to other farms nearby because they are closer and that is great. We are happy for those farms. We want our community to support all the farms in the area,” said Eric Tadlock who runs Cedar Circle, the organic farm on the Connecticut River in East Thetford.

Tadlock says one-quarter of all revenues at Cedar Circle come from New Hampshire residents.

The farm is implementing a CSA delivery service across the river made possible through a Working Lands grant.

“We have a really loyal customer base and I’m really confident that they are going to continue to support us,” Tadlock said.

About a dozen Thetford Academy families who live in Lyme will also be directly affected on a daily basis.

“It will be a longer commute for them and for us but we are there for them and just want to make this as seamless as possible,” said Carrie Brennan of Thetford Academy.

The Academy will continue to provide transportation for those families. While you can see the Dartmouth Skiway from the campus, nearly 30 miles will be added to the roundtrip for skiers.

“We go to Lyme all the time for all kinds of goodies and necessities and recreations, so, yeah, so I think our communities on both sides of the river are going to feel it,” Brennan said.

It’s an $11 million project. Federal funds will pay the majority of the cost.

“We’ll just have to drive a little bit longer to get to some of the places,” Henry said.

State officials say delaying the project would not only cost New Hampshire millions, forfeiting the federal dollars, but it would also delay the inevitable, which is a closure because the ailing bridge is in serious need of repairs.

