BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A few weather systems will impact our region this week keeping things cool and a little unsettled. A mix of rain and snow showers will move through our southern areas of Vermont Monday night with some light snow accumulation possible over the higher terrain. Most spots will see a light mix of rain and snow through the early morning hours on Tuesday as temperatures drop into the upper 20s and low 30s.

Tuesday with start with mostly cloudy skies, then become partly sunny in the afternoon. There might be a stray rain or snow showers during the morning hours, but most areas stay dry with afternoon highs heading into the upper 30s. Skies will be partly cloudy on Tuesday night and into most of Wednesday before our next weather system arrives in the region. A quick burst of snow is likely on Wednesday night, which could bring a dusting to an inch or two of accumulation. Thursday will start with more clouds, then gradually clear out through the afternoon.

Our next weather system heads our way for the end of the week. Skies will be cloudy on Friday with rain developing. Showers continue into Friday night and Saturday, mixing with snow over the higher elevations. Temperatures will remain below normal for most of the week with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

