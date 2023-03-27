BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Monday, everyone! This last week of March will feature some nice, spring weather for most of the days, but there will also be some trouble spots, mainly in the overnight hours.

This Monday will start with lots of sunshine in the morning and a little into the early afternoon. Then a fast-moving clipper system will come through from west to east with a few rain/snow showers late afternoon & evening, mainly in our central & southern areas, and especially in the higher elevations. Just a trace to an inch or two of snow accumulation can be expected by Tuesday morning, mainly in the higher elevations.

Tuesday will be a bit unsettled with lots of clouds and a few mountain flurries, but there will also be some sunny breaks.

Most of Wednesday will also be nice. Then a sharp cold front will swing through from NW to SE with snow showers and possibly some heavier snow squalls on Wednesday night. It will clear out for Thursday.

Friday will start with some sunshine, but a stronger storm system will arrive late Friday with a mix of rain & snow showers. That mix will change to just plain rain showers as warmer air comes in Friday night. Saturday will be a wet day with periods of rain. As the system moves eastward, the rain will end up as snow showers late Saturday into early Sunday before clearing out for the rest of the day.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be closely keeping track of all this active weather coming at us this week, and we will keep you updated with the very latest information, on-the-air and online. -Gary

