2 found dead after Fair Haven fire

FAIR HAVEN, Vt. (WCAX) - Two people were found dead after a fire in Fair Haven on Tuesday.

Police say crews were called to a home on Griffith Pond Road just before 6 a.m. for the fire.

Officials learned the occupants of the home may still be inside.

Firefighters contained the blaze, and then crews recovered the remains of two people from the home.

The bodies were sent to the medical examiner’s office for autopsies and to confirm the identities of the people.

