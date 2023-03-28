2 tractor-trailer crash closes Route 78

SHELDON, Vt. (WCAX) - A crash between two tractor-trailers closed a section of Route 78 in Sheldon Tuesday morning.

The Sheldon fire chief says it happened when one of the trucks was backing up into a driveway and another headed down a hill was unable to stop in time.

One of the drivers was sent to the hospital with unspecified injuries.

The road was closed for several hours while crews cleaned up the mess, which included oil, diesel, and anti-freeze.

