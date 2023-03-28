2 tractor-trailer crash closes Route 78

By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELDON, Vt. (WCAX) - A crash between two tractor-trailers closed a section of Route 78 in Sheldon Tuesday morning.

The Sheldon fire chief says it happened when one of the trucks was backing up into a driveway and another headed down a hill was unable to stop in time.

One of the drivers was sent to the hospital with unspecified injuries.

The road was closed for several hours while crews cleaned up the mess, which included oil, diesel, and anti-freeze.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont State Police say a man who fell through the ice on Lake Champlain Monday has died.
Richmond man dies after falling through ice on Lake Champlain
Police say they have arrested a suspect in a stabbing in Burlington. - File photo
Police arrest suspect in Burlington stabbing
Brattleboro police are investigating how an elderly man died from exposure to the cold in his...
Brattleboro man dies of exposure to cold in home
Jeremy Way
Vt. man arrested after allegedly stealing, crashing police cruiser
Newmarket police are investigating how several people became sick after eating ice cream at a...
Customers test positive for THC after eating ice cream from cafe, police say

Latest News

x
2 tractor-trailer crash closes Route 78
File photo
Wildlife Watch: Taking action to reduce bear-human conflicts
Mochozi Bigelegele, left, and Martha Mlebinge, center, both originally from Congo, and Fatuma...
Handmade blankets welcome refugees, immigrants to US
A police official in Texas says 29 people have been recovered from a big rig that was stopped...
Police: NH driver shot after pointing BB gun at officer