Analysis: Does renaming Middlebury chapel violate 1914 contract?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Former Vermont Gov. Jim Douglas last week filed a lawsuit against Middlebury College for removing the Mead Memorial Chapel, saying the action was a form of cancel culture and violated the College’s century-old contract with the Mead family.

Middlebury College in 2021 removed former Gov. John Mead’s name because school leadership claims in his 1912 farewell address, he urged the Legislature to adopt policies premised on eugenics theory. Later in the 20th century, lawmakers did authorize the forced sterilization of at least 250 Vermonters, and the college contends that mead’s comments played a role.

“Clearly there was an agreement over the funding and the building of a chapel. I think what this is going to boil down to -- and where the court’s really going to have to look carefully at the language of the agreement -- is whether or not there was an agreement to have it named the Mead chapel in perpetuity. In other words, forever. And that’s a little bit less clear,” said Jared Carter, a professor at Vermont Law school.

Carter also adds that because this is a breach of contract, not a defamation lawsuit, the court won’t consider Douglas’ complaints that the institution is tarnishing Mead’s reputation.

Middlebury College declined to comment on the case.

