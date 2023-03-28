Brattleboro man dies after living with no heat, power

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - The Brattleboro Police Department are investigating how an elderly man died from cold exposure in his own home.

Police say on March 15th they responded to Old Guilford Road to do a welfare check after a neighbor noticed the man hadn’t been outside --since the last snowstorm.

Officers found the man inside his home -- without power or heat. They say he was very weak and was taken to the hospital. He died within a week.

Police are working to confirm the cause and manner of death.

