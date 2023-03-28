Brattleboro man dies after living with no heat, power

(Storyblocks)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - The Brattleboro Police Department are investigating how an elderly man died from cold exposure in his own home.

Police say on March 15th they responded to Old Guilford Road to do a welfare check after a neighbor noticed the man hadn’t been outside --since the last snowstorm.

Officers found the man inside his home -- without power or heat. They say he was very weak and was taken to the hospital. He died within a week.

Police are working to confirm the cause and manner of death.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Way
Vt. man arrested after allegedly stealing, crashing police cruiser
High Speed chase in Waterbury Stowe are leaves two men in the wind
Two men on the run after high speed police chase
Middlebury Chapel
Former Gov. Douglas sues Middlebury College over chapel name
Newmarket police are investigating how several people became sick after eating ice cream at a...
Customers test positive for THC after eating ice cream from cafe, police say
(From L to R) Laurel Ayotte, Christopher Ayotte, Jr., Jacob Ayotte, Ryan Palmer, and Candace...
5 charged with dumping body of NH overdose victim in the woods

Latest News

Brattleboro PD find woman dead conducting welfare check
mm
Upper Valley residents brace for impending bridge closure to allow for repairs
mm
How should Vermont slash emissions in the state? VTrans wants your input
mm
Police arrest suspect in Burlington stabbing