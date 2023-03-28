Burlington City Councilors approve recommendations for police department

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington City Councilors on Monday approved a list of recommendations for the city police department and a timeline for them.

At the end of 2021, an outside consulting firm called CNA recommended a slew of changes. Of the 150 recommendations, some have been done and others will take a little more time.

Before councilors on Monday was a list of items, the police commission and a working group noted as top priorities. Among the highest priorities are investigating use of force incidents to better understand disparities among Black individuals and creating a Community Mental Health Advisory Committee to sit in on training and promote transparency.

City Councilor Joe MaGee says getting these priorities in order was just a small piece of the work.

“This isn’t a final report on the CNA recommendations. The city is going to be addressing these for months and years to come,” said MaGee, P-Burlington City Council. “This work can’t happen overnight and that’s out of necessity.”

Also listed as high priorities are a complaint-tracking system and additional policies related to people in crisis.

