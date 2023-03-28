Burlington City Councilors approve recommendations for police department

By Rachel Mann
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 8:47 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington City Councilors on Monday approved a list of recommendations for the city police department and a timeline for them.

At the end of 2021, an outside consulting firm called CNA recommended a slew of changes. Of the 150 recommendations, some have been done and others will take a little more time.

Before councilors on Monday was a list of items, the police commission and a working group noted as top priorities. Among the highest priorities are investigating use of force incidents to better understand disparities among Black individuals and creating a Community Mental Health Advisory Committee to sit in on training and promote transparency.

City Councilor Joe MaGee says getting these priorities in order was just a small piece of the work.

“This isn’t a final report on the CNA recommendations. The city is going to be addressing these for months and years to come,” said MaGee, P-Burlington City Council. “This work can’t happen overnight and that’s out of necessity.”

Also listed as high priorities are a complaint-tracking system and additional policies related to people in crisis.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An ATV went through the ice on Lake Champlain in South Hero on Monday.
Richmond man dies after falling through ice on Lake Champlain
Jeremy Way
Vt. man arrested after allegedly stealing, crashing police cruiser
Police say they have arrested a suspect in a stabbing in Burlington. - File photo
Police arrest suspect in Burlington stabbing
Newmarket police are investigating how several people became sick after eating ice cream at a...
Customers test positive for THC after eating ice cream from cafe, police say
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed six people, including four...
4 children thrown from car and killed in crash on I-24

Latest News

A federally mandated system works to help the homeless transition into permanent housing...
How Coordinated Entry helps Vermonters in need find permanent housing
Burlington City Councilors approved a minor zoning change to help developers meet the demand...
Inclusionary zoning changes coming to Burlington
The labor market looks a lot different today than when the pandemic first began.
Latest on labor market as workforce adapts to pandemic changes
File Photo
Latest on labor market as workforce adapts to pandemic changes