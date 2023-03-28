Burton closing downtown Burlington flagship store

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington-based Burton is closing its flagship store downtown.

The College Street store is right across from City Hall Park.

They are currently in the midst of a 40% off closing sale.

A sign also says the space is for rent.

We reached out to the company about the closing and got no response.

Founder Jake Burton started making snowboards in Londonderry in the late 1970s.

In 1992, they moved their factory and headquarters to Burlington.

