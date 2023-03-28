How you can help with Vermont’s 2nd Butterfly Atlas

The Vermont Center for Ecostudies is looking for help completing their second Vermont Butterfly...
The Vermont Center for Ecostudies is looking for help completing their second Vermont Butterfly Atlas, tracking species in the state. - File photo(WCAX)
By Kevin Gaiss
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Calling all outdoor enthusiasts-- the Vermont Center for Ecostudies is looking for help completing their second Vermont Butterfly Atlas, tracking species in the state.

This is the Center for Ecostudies’ second butterfly atlas. The first was created 20 years ago.

They say it’s the best way to understand the butterfly population, and because this will be the second atlas, it’s a great way to track how different species are doing.

This time around, technology is on their side, and they are able to gather data with the support of Vermonters. You can get involved by capturing photos of butterflies and uploading them to a link for the Center for Ecostudies to access.

“This will be a great opportunity for people to get out across the state, visit their local fields and meadows and wetlands and all sorts of really nice habitats, and I think it will sort of be a great way to get to know their local butterflies and find rare species,” said Nathaniel Sharp of the Vermont Center for Ecostudies.

Biologists say Vermont will be the first state in the region to complete a second conservation atlas. They say tracking will happen over the next five years.

Click here for all the details and how you can participate.

