Judge extends key deadline for dismantling Slate Ridge camp

By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont judge has extended a key interim deadline for the owner of the Slate Ridge paramilitary training camp in West Pawlet.

Environmental Court Judge Thomas Durkin last month ordered Slate Ridge owner Daniel Banyai to remove unpermitted structures under a court-defined timeline or go to prison.

Banyai bought the West Pawlet property in 2013. In 2017, town officials say he began operating a firearms training facility without the proper permits. After noise complaints and other concerns from neighbors, the town took Banyai to court. A judge two years ago ordered him to end any firearms training, pay thousands in fines, and remove all unpermitted buildings. Banyai appealed that decision to the Vermont Supreme Court but lost. After continuing to defy the ruling, town officials were back in court in November asking the court to impose civil contempt sanctions.

The February ruling included a timeline with specific deadlines and inspection dates to remove the structures, including a key interim deadline of March 25 to complete the “deconstruction and removal from the property of the school building.” That has now been extended to May 25 to accommodate mud season. The final deadline remains June 23.

If he does not meet the requirements, Banyai can be sent to prison and the town can complete the deconstruction. Banyai also continues to face fines of $200 per day until he complies.

