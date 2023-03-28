Local ventriloquist to headline 1st Burlington-area show

By Elissa Borden
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After performing all across the country, Vermont comedian and ventriloquist Al Getler is performing in the Burlington area for the first time.

The South Hero performer has been featured in television programs as well as performing in Las Vegas and Atlantic City. He has two shows scheduled for Friday in South Burlington’s City Hall Auditorium.

Elissa Borden spoke with Getler about his work and also met some of his favorite characters.

