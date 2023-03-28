Man suspected in 2018 murder sent back to jail on gun charges
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s back behind bars for murder suspect Richard Whitcomb.
According to court paperwork, Whitcomb was sentenced to another nine months for violating the conditions of his release in a federal gun case.
Whitcomb is known for being a suspect in the murder of Austin Colson, 19. Colson’s body was found in Norwich in 2018. Prosecutors say Whitcomb had access to the barn where Colson’s body was found and is likely the last person to see him before he disappeared.
Whitcomb has never been charged in connection with Colson’s death.
