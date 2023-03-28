Miscommunication triggers emergency response at Upper Valley school
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ORFORD, N.H. (WCAX) - An apparent miscommunication between a parent and a student triggered an emergency response at an Upper Valley school on Tuesday, but everyone is fine.
Rivendell Academy officials say they had a “clear the halls” incident Tuesday afternoon due to a student’s medical emergency.
They say the student is getting the help they need and will be fine.
But during that “clear the halls” incident, officials say there was a miscommunication between a student and a parent who called 911 and reported an active shooter.
That was not the case and police found no threats.
