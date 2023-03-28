Miscommunication triggers emergency response at Upper Valley school

ORFORD, N.H. (WCAX) - An apparent miscommunication between a parent and a student triggered an emergency response at an Upper Valley school on Tuesday, but everyone is fine.

Rivendell Academy officials say they had a “clear the halls” incident Tuesday afternoon due to a student’s medical emergency.

They say the student is getting the help they need and will be fine.

But during that “clear the halls” incident, officials say there was a miscommunication between a student and a parent who called 911 and reported an active shooter.

That was not the case and police found no threats.

