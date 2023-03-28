Miscommunication triggers emergency response at Upper Valley school

An apparent miscommunication between a parent and a student triggered an emergency response at...
An apparent miscommunication between a parent and a student triggered an emergency response at an Upper Valley school on Tuesday, but everyone is fine.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORFORD, N.H. (WCAX) - An apparent miscommunication between a parent and a student triggered an emergency response at an Upper Valley school on Tuesday, but everyone is fine.

Rivendell Academy officials say they had a “clear the halls” incident Tuesday afternoon due to a student’s medical emergency.

They say the student is getting the help they need and will be fine.

But during that “clear the halls” incident, officials say there was a miscommunication between a student and a parent who called 911 and reported an active shooter.

That was not the case and police found no threats.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont State Police say a man who fell through the ice on Lake Champlain Monday has died.
Richmond man dies after falling through ice on Lake Champlain
Police say they have arrested a suspect in a stabbing in Burlington. - File photo
Police arrest suspect in Burlington stabbing
Police are investigating the death of an elderly man in Brattleboro. - File photo
Police investigating death of Brattleboro man
Jeremy Way
Vt. man arrested after allegedly stealing, crashing police cruiser
Newmarket police are investigating how several people became sick after eating ice cream at a...
Customers test positive for THC after eating ice cream from cafe, police say

Latest News

Police are investigating the death of an elderly man in Brattleboro. - File photo
Police investigating death of Brattleboro man
x
2 tractor-trailer crash closes Route 78
File photo
Wildlife Watch: Taking action to reduce bear-human conflicts
A crash between two tractor-trailers closed a section of Route 78 in Sheldon Tuesday morning.
2 tractor-trailer crash closes Route 78