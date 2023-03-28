Police investigating death of Brattleboro man

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating the death of an elderly man in Brattleboro.

Brattleboro police say on March 15, they went to a home on Old Guilford Road to do a welfare check after a neighbor noticed the man who lived there hadn’t been outside since the last snowstorm.

Officers found the man inside his home without power. They say he was very weak and was suffering from exposure to the cold. The man was taken to the hospital, where he died within a week.

Police are working to confirm the cause and manner of the man’s death.

