Top 3 on 3 for Monday, March 27

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As high school spring sports prepare to start their seasons in the coming weeks, college sports have some time to shine as we count down our top 3 on 3.

Coming in at number three, Phoebe Loomis of Castleton women’s lacrosse made sure those who arrived early were rewarded, scoring is on the opening faceoff. She took it all the way to put the Spartans on the board just 10 seconds into the game. It would spark a 6-1 opening frame for Castleton, and they would get the rivalry win over Norwich.

At number two, over in Albany, UVM women’s lacrosse taking on the Great Danes, and Ava Vasile did everything in one sequence. She pokes it free on her own, uses her speed to get a step, scoops and then scores. Vasile leads the team in goals with 23, and has the third most ground balls on the team so far, the most of any midfielder. She’s putting together a complete season so far, and doing a little bit of everything on this play.

And coming in at number one, Brock Haley continues to play on another level for UVM men’s lacrosse. Six goals on Saturday, highlighted by a little backhand wizardry, to get a goal, and enough to give him conference player of the week honors. Saturday was the second consecutive game Haley finished with eight points, and the third time this season he’s done so. He leads UVM in goals and assists, and is tied for the conference-best mark in points, with 33.

