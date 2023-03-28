Vt. lawmakers consider shifting property reappraisals to tax department

(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Two-thirds of Vermont towns are overdue for home reappraisals this year, meaning they may not be paying their fair share into the state Education Fund. A bill up for debate at the Statehouse this week would shift who conducts those appraisals.

Every year, about 16 of Vermont’s 254 municipalities undergo a reappraisal process to make sure property values remain consistent across the state. But skyrocketing home prices since the pandemic have left about 165 communities in need of new town-wide appraisals.

Your town’s grand list is a list of property values by which your local tax rate is calculated. The common level of appraisal, or CLA, has dropped in many towns, meaning their value is out of whack and is selling for more than their grand list value. If a town’s CLA is below 85% or above 115%, it triggers the reappraisal process which allows communities to know what to charge for taxes. With pandemic prices driving home values, there’s a backlog of reappraisals.

“The majority of those towns actually that were required to reappraise because of this CLA thing actually hadn’t reappraised for more than a decade, which is far off from best practices nationally and what we know about what keeps a robust grand list,” said Rep. Emilie Kornheiser, D-Brattleboro.

A bill drafted by the House Tax Writing Committee would require towns to update their property values on a regular basis so Vermonters are paying their fair share into local and state coffers. It would also shift the power to do inspections from towns and cities to the Vt. Department of Taxes.

Lisa Wright conducts property assessments for six towns in southern Vermont and leads the Vermont Assessors and Listers Association. “What happens if this market goes the other way -- like real estate markets have done over the years -- and we have CLAs over 100 and the Legislature has done away with the CLA as a measure,” Wright said.

The Vermont League of Cities and Towns’ Karen Horn says they are concerned about the loss of local control say, adding that it’s easier to contest reappraisals on the local level. “They can ask for relief if they meet certain criteria or abatement. It would be important to retain that feature of any new system,” Horn said.

Kornheiser and other backers of the bill contend updating the grand list more often would protect Vermonters from property value sticker shock. “It becomes a much more normal part of our everyday tax policy, of our understanding of our taxes, and it’s easier for individuals to roll with it,” she said.

Lawmakers this week are expected to add an amendment to the bill studying which towns should be reappraised first how long the cycle should be, and how appeals would work.

The House of is slated to vote on House Bill 480 this week.

