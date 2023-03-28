Vt. National Guard confronts recruitment crisis

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont National Guard is dealing with a recruitment crisis that officials say could lead to problems down the line.

From 9/11 to Tropical Storm Irene; the ice storm of 1998 to the pandemic; and the 2020 hospital network hack, the Vermont National Guard has responded to it all. But perhaps their biggest threat right now has been building for years. “I don’t think we’ve been in this situation,” said Vt. National Guard Commander Maj. Gen. Greg Knight.

The situation he’s facing is the lowest number of total Vermont National Guard members in recent years. The shortage is worst in the Army Guard, going from just 50 openings in the fall of 2018 and steadily increasing to 450 as of last fall -- nearly 18% of their jobs remain unfilled. Most of those vacancies include infantrymen, combat medics, and combat scouts.

There are fewer vacancies on the Air Guard side, where they’re currently down 13%. Those job openings actually went down and then back up again over the last five years. Right now, they have 150 vacancies, mostly in specialist roles.

“From my perspective, it’s a matter of marketing,” Knight said. “I think there’s a perception out there that the military is the last best option. ...That’s a false narrative. ...There’s still folks that remain uninformed about what it is the Guard is and what the Guard does.”

General Knight says interest in the Guard is there, with 6,000 people attending last September’s first-ever joint open house for the Army and Air Guard. But he’s not getting applications in the thousands.

Reporter Cat Viglienzoni: What stops people?

Maj. Gen. Greg Knight: If I could figure that out Cat, I’d be a wealthy man.

He acknowledges it’s a significant commitment that requires time away from work, family, or school. “It’s not for everybody. It’s hard. It is not convenient,” he said. “But the payoff at the end is pretty significant.”

He points to a dual career track that can help pay for college degrees, health care, and being a part of something bigger than yourself.

Those are some of the benefits Army recruiter Sgt. First Class Larissa Woods pitches too. She’s been a recruiter for three years of her 18-year career with the Guard. She says they don’t get many walk-ins at their Essex Junction office anymore. “When I enlisted, I walked into the recruiter’s office. That is a very rare thing sometimes. So, I definitely think we have to be more out there in the communities and more back in front of people again,” Woods said.

She spends sometimes seven days a week volunteering in the community and representing the Guard at events. She’s one of the Guard’s top recruiters, with nine enlistees last year. She admits the numbers used to be higher.

Reporter Ca Viglienzoni: When you talk with potential recruits, what are some of the things that they’re hesitant about when they talk to you about being in the Guard?

Sgt. First Class Larissa Woods: Pretty much everyone who comes in is nervous.

She says some people don’t think they are able to join or might be concerned about leaving for basic training or potential deployments. Others are wary about signing a contract. But she says she’s able to address parents’ concerns on a personal level. “I’m a mother with teenage daughters. And I can honestly say that I would be comfortable with them joining, too,” Woods said.

She also points out that the Guard can get waivers for things that might have disqualified someone from serving years ago, like helping immigrants get through the citizenship process faster. She calls it an organization for everybody. “To be able to recruit for an organization, you need to love the organization that you’re recruiting for,” Woods said. “I do love this job.”

And General Knight is counting on people like her to bring up numbers before the Guard faces cuts. “So, we can help. But we certainly need help. And if we don’t fill our vacancies, we run the risk of losing force structure,” he said.

Knights says that could mean a loss of jobs, resources, equipment, and construction. He says losing any of it would mean less money coming into the state.

Knight says the Guard brought in $145 million in federal payroll last year and $60 million in operations and maintenance money. And they’re due to get $26 million in military construction between now and the end of fiscal year 2026. Of that, $16 million s going to the biathlon range for upgrades and $4.7 million will go towards a new, 12,000-square-foot center stationed outside the security gate with resources for veterans and families. It may also end up housing the sexual assault response coordinator and victim’s advocates.

“It gives those folks a private space so you’re not walking through a public setting like the Green Mountain armory here to receive services that you need,” Knight said.

