Wildlife Watch: Taking action to reduce bear-human conflicts

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Fish and Wildlife officials are alerting the public that spring is bringing bears out of their dens. And with bear populations on the high side, it has contributed to an increasing number of human-bear conflicts in recent years.

Stowe is known nationally as a resort town, drawing thousands of visitors throughout the year. Local officials say it has also increasingly become a destination for bears.

“Occasionally we get a report of a bear, either through us or Vermont Fish and Wildlife,” said Stowe Town Manager Charles Safford. He says residents are aware of the issue and are acting on it. “Voters approved $60,000 in this year’s annual meeting to finish converting all our bear trash and recycling containers to bear-proof containers.”

And the funding couldn’t come at a better time. “We are entering that time of the year where it’s not unexpected to start seeing bears,” said Jaclyn Comeau, Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s black bear project leader.

“We are definitely seeing significantly more reports of what we consider conflicts between people and bears,” Comeau said. “We are getting to a point where we are getting overwhelmed with being able to respond. But also, more importantly, it means more opportunities for people to experience property damage from bears, and it puts both bears’ and people’s safety at risk when we have these repeated close encounters.”

Comeau estimates the bear population is on the higher side right now, ranging between 4,500 to 6,000 statewide. “We do have a decent amount of bears in the state right now. But we have lived with this many bears in the state in the past and we didn’t have this many conflicts, so we do think that probably the bigger thing is that there is probably a shift in our bear population’s behavior based on learned experiences finding food in our backyards.”

Comeau says that changed behavior means humans need to be bear aware. “This is the time to really start being diligent about securing anything that might attract a bear to your property, removing your bird feeder and things like that,” she said.

And that’s important because Comeau says they can’t just move bears every time there is a problem. “We can do what we call aversive conditioning, where we try to reinforce that bear’s natural fear of being around people -- so kind of harassing that bear. We encourage homeowners from the safety of their home to make noise, make their presence known. We, as Fish and Wildlife officials, can help do that, but part of that issue is that we get the call and by the time we show up, the bear isn’t there anymore,” she said.

This means people in Stowe and statewide need to do their part. “The bears will seek the easiest food source, and to the degree we can make it more difficult, the less inclined they are to frequent those. It’s good for us because we don’t want to attract them and won’t have to pick up the trash,” Safford said.

