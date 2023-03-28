BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Skies will start with some sunshine on Wednesday, but clouds will thicken up in the afternoon ahead of our next weather system. A strong cold front will sweep through the region between around 8PM and midnight on Wednesday with a brief burst of rain and snow, and the potential for slippery roads and flash freeze. Highs on Wednesday will reach the mid to upper 40s, but quickly drop with the passage of the front with temperatures starting the day on Thursday in the low 20s.

Our weather remains quiet for a few days to end the work week. Thursday will see a mix of sun and clouds with colder afternoon temperatures, in the low to mid 30s. Clouds will thicken up on Friday with a mix of rain and snow developing late in the day. Highs on Friday will manage the low 40s.

An end of the week weather system will put a damper on outdoor plans for Saturday. A mix of rain and wet snow on Friday night will change to all rain by the start of Saturday. The start of the weekend will be clouds with showers likely as temperatures warm up into the low to mid 50s. Another cold front will sweep through on Saturday night with the system exiting as snow showers. Temperatures will be colder on Sunday with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Next week is looking warmer with highs getting back into the low to mid 50s. Skies will be mostly cloudy on Monday and Tuesday. Rain arrives on Wednesday with some sunshine returning for the end of the work week.

