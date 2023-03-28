BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday, everyone! We have a couple of pretty nice days ahead of us before we get in on some quick weather action late Wednesday.

Today will be partly sunny, but there could be a few snow showers in the northern mountains that won’t amount to much. Skies will clear more overnight. Wednesday will feature lots of sunshine for the first half of the day, but then clouds will be on the increase later in the afternoon.

The trouble spot in the weather will be late Wednesday evening as a sharp cold blasts through from west to east. Right now, the timing of this frontal passage will be between around 8:00 PM and midnight. A quick burst of rain will quickly change to snow showers & heavier snow squalls. Those squalls could reduce visibility to near zero and rapidly slicken up roads with a quick inch or two of snow. Temperatures will drop sharply after that front comes through, so any wet surfaces will freeze up and become slick in spots for the Thursday morning commute.

We’ll get back to partly sunny skies later on Thursday, but it will be colder.

A bigger storm system will be moving in for the end of the week and into the weekend. Friday will start with some sunshine, but then quickly cloud up. A wintry mix of snow, rain, sleet and possible freezing rain will develop later in the afternoon. That wintry mix will change to just plain rain Friday night as temperatures rise.

The weekend will start with a rainy Saturday, but it will be mild with highs in the 50s in most spots. It will also be breezy out of the south. As this storm system moves off to the east, the rain will end as a few snow showers on Saturday night into early Sunday morning. It will be blustery out of the north during that time.

Sunday will be the better of the weekend days as the sun returns.

