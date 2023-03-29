Beloved drag performer from popular ‘House of LeMay’ dies

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A beloved drag performer who helped support countless Vermont organizations has died.

You might remember Michael Hayes, who went by “Margaurite LeMay,” from a comedic Westaff commercial.

Margaurite was part of the drag performing group “The House of LeMay.” The group helps raise money for numerous local charities, like Vermont CARES, and hosts the wildly popular “Winter is a Drag Ball” fundraiser.

Michael “Margaurite LeMay” Hayes died of a heart attack while out for a walk in Burlington on Sunday at the age of 66.

