Child care bill would expand access for parents working odd hours

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - Many parents work a traditional 9 to 5, and finding care for those hours is hard enough.

But now a New Hampshire lawmaker is trying to help parents who work weird hours.

Senator Maggie Hassan and Republican Senator Todd Young introduced bipartisan legislation to improve access to affordable childcare.

The focus is on parents who work outside of traditional working hours.

The bill would expand capacity for existing childcare programs outside of 9 to 5, support efforts to establish an on-site childcare program at a workplace, and ensure that federal funds supplement existing efforts by requiring a 25% match and requiring reports.

