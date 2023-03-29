Couple charged in NEK kidnapping released on conditions

Mack Varnum and Nichole Cloutier
Mack Varnum and Nichole Cloutier(Vermont State Police)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A couple charged with attempted murder and kidnapping in the Northeast Kingdom last month have been released from custody pending trial.

Mack Varnum, 45, was arrested after police say he and Nichole Cloutier, 36, kidnapped a woman and threatened to kill her. According to court paperwork, the victim had been living with Varnum and claims the dispute arose after she borrowed his truck to go buy drugs. The victim told police she walked away from the home but was later picked up by Varnum and Cloutier who bound her with duct tape and threatened to kill her. She managed to free herself and escape in Varnum’s truck.

Varnum will be released on conditions once the court approves a responsible adult -- which both sides were debating in court Wednesday.

“Given the seriousness of these charges and the amount of time that Mr. Varnum is facing, it’s critical that whoever is proposed as the responsible adult be someone that the court can have a great deal of faith in their abilities,” said Superior Court Judge Justin Jiron.

Varnum was also ordered to pay $50,000 bail.

Cloutier was released Tuesday.

