CVU robotics teams prepare for national competition

HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - A group of Champlain Valley Union High School students heads to Houston next month to compete in an international robotics championship and the Robohawks say their machines could take down the competition.

With every cone drop comes a jump in confidence for the CVU Robotics Team.

“On the surface, it looks like we’re just putting cones on the goals but there’s actually specific orders and processes that you need to follow to get additional points,” said Crawford Phillips, the team’s co-captain.

Both the varsity and JV RoboHawks have secured a spot at First Championships in Houston. With a few weeks to departure, all that’s left to do is perfect their robots. And this year, the RoboHawks have a new design that they call the HALO.

“Basically, it’s a bearing that encompasses the entire robot that has the claw mounted to it and that allows the claw to rotate cones around the entire robot without actually moving the robot itself. And this is a design that we feel is extremely innovative because we’ve never seen it before,” Phillips explained.

This isn’t their first ROBO rodeo. the RoboHawks made an appearance at the championship in Houston last year, too. “I’m so excited to be able to do it again, and this time with just that little bit of extra confidence of like, okay, we’ve done this before,” said Jared Kennedy, the team’s other co-captain.,

The varsity team got the invite this year after winning the Inspire Award at the statewide competition in February for starting six robotics teams at local middle schools, offering mentorship to younger engineers, and “passing the torch.” “The internet is one of the greatest tools. I mean, we’re sort of all self-taught. Our biggest teacher was students from previous years that just passed down what they know,” Kennedy said.

While they hope to be recognized for that outreach in Texas, they also want to have the best robot, too. “Our drivers have been practicing like crazy and they just mesh really well when they’re on the field,” Kennedy said.

Alongside the varsity team, the JV squad is also gearing up to go. Their robot has a different design, but accomplishes the same thing, using recycled parts and knowledge from their more seasoned peers. “They helped us with all the wiring and stuff and how to program, so I think that helped us a lot,” said JV captain Clay Nicholson.

While a win would be nice, these students say they’re happy to have gained some life skills -- and friends -- along the way. “The school is all academic stuff but this is technical-based, and I think that’s really helpful,” Nicholson said.

The teams leave for Texas on April 16 and will compete for four days.

