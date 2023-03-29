DOJ releases Burlington School District from settlement agreement

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A successful settlement in Burlington where the U.S. Justice Department says the city school district now has the tools to confront sexual harassment at school.

The DOJ and the Burlington School District struck the settlement back in 2019. After three years of working to improve the district’s response to hazing, harassment and bullying, the DOJ says that the school district’s policies and procedures regarding harassment have improved tremendously, so the U.S. attorney for Vermont is releasing the district from the terms of the settlement.

The 2019 deal was reached over sexual harassment complaints involving students at the Sustainability Academy, one of Burlington’s two magnet schools in the Old North End.

Parents claimed their children had experienced harassment over gender identity and the school did not address it.

Under the settlement with the DOJ, the school district had to commit to working with an outside group to improve its ability to prevent and respond to harassment.

I spoke with the district’s equity director who goes by Sparks. He says being released from the agreement is a major milestone.

“It was a hurdle. There was a lot of work that we had to do implementing a lot of systems, but what it also did, it gave us an opportunity of only thinking about how if we’re not doing this work, we’re harming students,” Sparks said.

School officials say even though the agreement is no longer in place, they’re committed to keeping the systems and practices going.

