Former Vt. Officer pleads not guilty to attempted murder charges

By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 12:38 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (WCAX) - A Rutland County sheriff’s deputy pleads not guilty in court Tuesday to attempted murder and assault charges. This is stemming from a police-involved shooting in New York.

Body camera footage from November shows Saratoga Springs Police shooting at 25-year-old Vito Caselnova after failing to drop his weapon. He was taken into custody Tuesday.

Police say the situation started when Caselnova was attacked by a group of six people at about 3:00 a.m. outside a bar -- while off-duty.

He and the attackers exchanged gunfire. Caselnova claims he was acting in self-defense and didn’t hear officers shouting to drop the gun.

The Rutland County Sheriff’s office says Caselnova works part time and is on unpaid administrative leave.

His next court appearance is scheduled for May 2nd.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating the death of an 80-year-old Brattleboro man found in his home...
Police investigating death of Brattleboro man after welfare check
Vermont State Police say a man who fell through the ice on Lake Champlain Monday has died.
Richmond man dies after falling through ice on Lake Champlain
Brattleboro police find woman dead during welfare check
Two people were found dead after a fire in Fair Haven on Tuesday. - File photo
2 found dead after Fair Haven fire
Shadow Cross Farm in Colchester is closing April 1.
Colchester eggs business calls it quits after 83 years

Latest News

Saratoga Springs Shooting
Former Vermont Officer pleads not guilty to attempted murder charges
Broadband
State Auditor says Vermont's Broadband Plan has some risks
File photo
Amtrak Adirondack service to resume Monday
MM
Wildlife Watch: Taking action to reduce bear-human conflicts