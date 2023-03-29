Former Vt. Officer pleads not guilty to attempted murder charges

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (WCAX) - A Rutland County sheriff’s deputy pleads not guilty in court Tuesday to attempted murder and assault charges. This is stemming from a police-involved shooting in New York.

Body camera footage from November shows Saratoga Springs Police shooting at 25-year-old Vito Caselnova after failing to drop his weapon. He was taken into custody Tuesday.

Police say the situation started when Caselnova was attacked by a group of six people at about 3:00 a.m. outside a bar -- while off-duty.

He and the attackers exchanged gunfire. Caselnova claims he was acting in self-defense and didn’t hear officers shouting to drop the gun.

The Rutland County Sheriff’s office says Caselnova works part time and is on unpaid administrative leave.

His next court appearance is scheduled for May 2nd.

