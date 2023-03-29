Governor threatens to veto state spending plan

By Calvin Cutler
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott is threatening to veto the state budget, saying he is concerned about the scope and size of spending.

The House Appropriations Committee on Monday advanced an $8 billion state spending plan along party lines.

At his weekly news conference, Scott said he’s concerned about the spending plan, which earmarks an additional $60 million in base funding. Scott is concerned about how Vermont will pay for new initiatives like child care and paid family leave. And he said any new supports for Vermonters should not raise taxes or fees.

“I’m truly worried about the seniors on fixed incomes, the working families who can’t afford to pay more and the communities that need our help the most. And I also worry how we will possibly pay for this as we look toward an uncertain economic future,” said Scott, R-Vermont.

Democratic budget writers told WCAX News the initiatives will support working families, and that they are funding several initiatives through fee increases at the DMV.

Related Story:

Key Vt. House Committee advances budget plan

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating the death of an 80-year-old Brattleboro man found in his home...
Police investigating death of Brattleboro man after welfare check
Two people were found dead after a fire in Fair Haven on Tuesday. - File photo
2 found dead after Fair Haven fire
Shadow Cross Farm in Colchester is closing April 1.
Colchester eggs business calls it quits after 83 years
Vermont State Police say a man who fell through the ice on Lake Champlain Monday has died.
Richmond man dies after falling through ice on Lake Champlain
Brattleboro police find woman dead during welfare check

Latest News

Dawn Vukas (right) with her mother, Carol Pettersen, and her children, Niko and Vera, at their...
Vermonters think intergenerational living could be the answer to multiple crises
sdf
Vermonters think intergenerational living could be the answer to multiple crises
SDF
Beloved drag performer from popular 'House of LeMay' dies
File photo
With Starbucks union negotiations deadlocked, Sanders grills former CEO
SDF
Governor threatens to veto state spending plan