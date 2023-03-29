Governor threatens to veto state spending plan

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott is threatening to veto the state budget, saying he is concerned about the scope and size of spending.

The House Appropriations Committee on Monday advanced an $8 billion state spending plan along party lines.

At his weekly news conference, Scott said he’s concerned about the spending plan, which earmarks an additional $60 million in base funding. Scott is concerned about how Vermont will pay for new initiatives like child care and paid family leave. And he said any new supports for Vermonters should not raise taxes or fees.

“I’m truly worried about the seniors on fixed incomes, the working families who can’t afford to pay more and the communities that need our help the most. And I also worry how we will possibly pay for this as we look toward an uncertain economic future,” said Scott, R-Vermont.

Democratic budget writers told WCAX News the initiatives will support working families, and that they are funding several initiatives through fee increases at the DMV.

