Graves inducted into USSA Hall of Fame

Peter Graves/File
Peter Graves/File(WCAX)
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
THETFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Veteran sports broadcaster Peter Graves of Thetford has been inducted into the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame.

Graves has dedicated his life to announcing live sports and has covered more than a dozen Olympic games, as well as countless other World Cup events. Ski jumping and cross-country skiing are his specialties.

Graves recently returned from Montana where he was inducted into the elite club for his contributions to the sport, along with other greats including New Hampshire alpine skiing legend Bode Miller.

“It was really nothing, honestly, that I ever dreamed of or considered. I stayed with something that I loved and kept working at it all these years and all of a sudden you are 70 years old and getting nominated. But as you know, I am still really busy,” Graves said.

Graves grew up ski racing in Bennington and continued in college in Colorado, where he began his broadcasting career. He is still deciding whether to attend the next Olympics.

