Honoring those who served on National Vietnam War Veterans Day

Dean Piper of Windsor is an Army veteran who served in Vietnam.
Dean Piper of Windsor is an Army veteran who served in Vietnam.(WCAX)
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - March 29 is National Vietnam War Veterans Day, honoring those who served.

That includes Dean Piper of Windsor. The Army veteran was drafted in 1971 and after a brief training period in the states, he was shipped overseas. Piper said the scariest thing about the war was going to bed and not knowing if he would make it until morning.

About 58,000 U.S. troops lost their lives and Piper says those who survived were not welcomed home with open arms.

“I don’t want anyone to forget. Nobody knows what we went through. It was rough, it was rough,” Piper said. “And when we come back, it was very discouraging. Nobody wanted us. To this day it eats me.”

Piper is currently a volunteer at the VA Medical Center in White River Junction where he helps fellow veterans doing physical therapy.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating the death of an 80-year-old Brattleboro man found in his home...
Police investigating death of Brattleboro man after welfare check
Two people were found dead after a fire in Fair Haven on Tuesday. - File photo
2 found dead after Fair Haven fire
Shadow Cross Farm in Colchester is closing April 1.
Colchester eggs business calls it quits after 83 years
Vermont State Police say a man who fell through the ice on Lake Champlain Monday has died.
Richmond man dies after falling through ice on Lake Champlain
Brattleboro police find woman dead during welfare check

Latest News

Michael “Margaurite LeMay” Hayes starred in a comedic commercial for Westaff.
Beloved drag performer from popular ‘House of LeMay’ dies
The Miller’s Run covered bridge in Lyndonville is damaged again after being hit by another truck.
Vermont covered bridge damaged by another truck
x
Vermont covered bridge damaged by another truck
Burlington-based Burton is closing its flagship store downtown.
Burton closing downtown Burlington flagship store