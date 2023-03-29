Honoring those who served on National Vietnam War Veterans Day

WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - March 29 is National Vietnam War Veterans Day, honoring those who served.

That includes Dean Piper of Windsor. The Army veteran was drafted in 1971 and after a brief training period in the states, he was shipped overseas. Piper said the scariest thing about the war was going to bed and not knowing if he would make it until morning.

About 58,000 U.S. troops lost their lives and Piper says those who survived were not welcomed home with open arms.

“I don’t want anyone to forget. Nobody knows what we went through. It was rough, it was rough,” Piper said. “And when we come back, it was very discouraging. Nobody wanted us. To this day it eats me.”

Piper is currently a volunteer at the VA Medical Center in White River Junction where he helps fellow veterans doing physical therapy.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.