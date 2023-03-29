Man fatally struck by Dartmouth Coach at Logan

File photo
File photo(Michael Dwyer | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BOSTON (AP) — A man struck and killed by a bus at Boston’s Logan International Airport was a 47-year-old Lexington resident who had gone to the airport to pick up a friend, Massachusetts State Police said Tuesday.

Vishwachand Kolla was standing outside his SUV parked curbside at the Terminal B lower level roadway at about 5 p.m. Monday when the Dartmouth Transportation motor coach made contact with him, according to the preliminary state police investigation.

He was dragged along the driver’s side of his vehicle and sustained severe injuries, state police said.

An off-duty nurse who was at the scene attempted lifesaving measures as did responding personnel from the Massport Fire Department and Boston EMS, but Kolla was pronounced dead at the scene.

The bus driver, a 54-year-old woman whose name was not made public, declined medical treatment and was interviewed by state police troopers.

The investigation to determine whether criminal charges are warranted is ongoing.

The Concord, New Hampshire-based bus company in a statement said it is cooperating with authorities, and offered its “deepest sympathies” to everyone involved.

The state Department of Public Utilities, which regulates the commercial bus industry, also responded to the scene.

