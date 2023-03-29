Meet Vermont’s next cartoonist laureate

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s fifth cartoonist laureate will be appointed next month.

Tillie Walden has already made a name for herself in the genre. In 2018, at age 22, she became one of the youngest winners of the Eisner Award for best reality-based work for her graphic novel “Spinning.” But she says her work spans sci-fi, memoir, and other genres. She says she didn’t expect this honor.

“I was totally surprised. I was like, do I need to be older for this to happen? I don’t know, the word laureate just sounds like something you earn after a really long career. But then I was like, I guess I have published a lot of books and I do love Vermont. So, I came around to it pretty fast,” Walden said.

She officially takes over on April 13th after a Statehouse ceremony. She says she hopes to use the position to spread the word about comics to all corners of the state.

