New group offers miscarriage peer support

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - While one in four pregnancies ends in a miscarriage, the commonality of the experience isn’t necessarily felt by all who go through it. Alexandra Montgomery reports on a new way Vermonters are getting peer support from those who have experienced a similar loss.

“This is my Timothy bear. That’s eight pounds 11 ounces, and there are very few items you’ll pick up that are the exact weight of your baby, said Chelsea Levis, who helped start Empty Arms Vermont after she lost her son during childbirth in 2021.

The group offers weighted bears to fill arms that don’t have their babies in them, along with miscarriage bags with grounding objects like a wooden heart.

“Often, when you go into your provider for early loss, you find out your baby has died -- you’re just in shock. Everyone internalizes that differently, but usually, you leave and feel like, ‘What now? What do I do?’ The support bags are just a way to send love to that person,” Levis said. But their main mission is support groups where you can share your grief with others. “Our greatest desire is that people don’t feel alone.”

Different types of virtual groups are offered, depending on the type of loss. “Historically, there’s been very little conversation about pregnancy and infant loss. It’s kind of a silent grief, which is nonsense. And I think we need to change that. And I think by having a group of people who can embrace each other without judgment, that’s part of the healing journey,” Levis said.

While the peer support groups are all about talking, sometimes it’s what’s not said that moves someone forward in their grief.

Kendra Greene took up yoga as a pandemic hobby. But after she miscarried and lost her son Noah during childbirth, teaching yoga became her passion.

“When we experience something traumatic, our bodies hold that tension. It’s our sympathetic nervous system kicking in -- which is our fight or flight. and our muscles just immediately contract and we hold a lot of that tension in our hips and that can really relay to our shoulders and back -- headaches -- and so yoga just sort of helps, the movement side just helps with breaking up some of that tension,” Greene said.

Her experience with loss led her to Empty Arms Vermont and she stretched the support given by the group by offering to teach yoga classes. There’s a free class once a month at Sangha Studio. And at Grow Prenatal + Family Yoga Center in Burlington, members can pay for a class once a week.

“I’m hoping that by coming to this community, you see that you’re not alone and that there are a lot of other people that are walking through this same journey,” Greene said.

Levis says whether you want to talk or take it to the mat, there’s a place for you to heal. “The greatest joy is knowing that there’s a consistent offering for peer support, for people to belong, compassion; your grief is normalized and you don’t feel alone in it,” she said.

She says whether the loss is due to miscarriage, stillbirth, early infant death, or termination for medical reasons, Empty Arms Vermont provides a space for everyone.

