Officials remind poachers of consequences that extend beyond Vt.

File Photo
File Photo(Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Poaching in Vermont could get poachers in trouble in more than just the Green Mountain State.

According to Vermont’s Chief Game Warden, anyone who violates the Fish and Wildlife laws and gets their license revoked here, also can’t hunt, fish, or trap in most other states.

Vermont is one of 48 states belonging to the Interstate Wildlife Violator Compact. That group recognizes fish and wildlife-related license suspensions of member states.

