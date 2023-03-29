Rep. Balint joins ERA caucus on its 100 year anniversary

File Photo
File Photo(WCTV)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 6:39 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Congresswoman Becca Balint is working on a historic group for stalled amendment.

Balint, along with other lawmakers, launched a caucus exactly 100 years after the Equal Rights Amendment was first introduced in Congress in 1923.

The goal is to affirm the rights in that amendment and work on establishing constitutional gender equality as a national priority.

They plan to partner with people of various backgrounds. Blaint said, “Equality shouldn’t be controversial. But women and LGBTQ Americans know the fight is as urgent as ever.”

