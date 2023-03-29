Sen. Welch calls for more DHS focus on northern border

File Photo
File Photo(Wilson Ring | AP)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Senator Peter Welch said the northern border needs more attention from the federal government.

Welch said the Department of Homeland Security needs to provide support to, “help keep asylum seekers safe and maintain the integrity of our border.”

This comes as a surge of people try to cross into the U.S. and Canada from New York and Vermont, an area known as the Swanton sector.

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said they are focused on the situation in the north. He points to the Safe Third Country agreement with Canada to bring greater enforcement authority to both countries.

