Senate gives preliminary approval to flavored tobacco ban in Vt.

By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 7:02 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s lawmakers take a big first step in banning flavored tobacco products and e-liquids.

The Senate gave preliminary approval to S-18.

The bill would ban the retail sale of flavored cigarettes, e-cigarettes, and e-liquids.

It would also get the Attorney General’s Office to report on the extent to which Vermont may legally restrict advertising and regulate labels for the products.

Senator Ginny Lyons said the goal is to protect the health of Vermont’s kids, who find the products appealing.

