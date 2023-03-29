Vermont covered bridge damaged by another truck

LYNDON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Miller’s Run covered bridge in Lyndonville is damaged again after being hit by another truck.

Lyndonville police shared video of the incident that happened just before 7 a.m. Tuesday.

It shows a white box truck-- that’s too tall for the bridge-- drive through, damaging both sides.

The driver stops and talks with someone in a gray pickup truck, and then continues on toward Sheffield, Wheelock and Interstate 91.

The Miller’s Run bridge has been hit and damaged by trucks several times in the past.

Police are looking to speak with both drivers.

The Lyndonville Police is currently investigating the first Miller's Run Covered Bridge strike of the year. This... Posted by Lyndonville Police Department on Tuesday, March 28, 2023

Related Stories:

Covered bridge hit again in Lyndonville

Lyndon considers covered bridge protector following latest crash

Police still searching for driver who damaged Vt. covered bridge

Police still searching for driver who damaged Vt. covered bridge

Another truck damages Lyndon covered bridge; police seek driver

Historic Lyndon covered bridge damaged by another truck

4-year-old makes sign to protect covered bridge from damage

Vermont covered bridge open after repairs to truck damage

Lyndon signs contract to fix covered bridge hit by truck

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.