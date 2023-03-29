Vermont covered bridge damaged by another truck

The Miller’s Run covered bridge in Lyndonville is damaged again after being hit by another truck.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Lyndonville police shared video of the incident that happened just before 7 a.m. Tuesday.

It shows a white box truck-- that’s too tall for the bridge-- drive through, damaging both sides.

The driver stops and talks with someone in a gray pickup truck, and then continues on toward Sheffield, Wheelock and Interstate 91.

The Miller’s Run bridge has been hit and damaged by trucks several times in the past.

Police are looking to speak with both drivers.

The Lyndonville Police is currently investigating the first Miller's Run Covered Bridge strike of the year. This...

Posted by Lyndonville Police Department on Tuesday, March 28, 2023

