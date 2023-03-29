Vermont covered bridge damaged by another truck
LYNDON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Miller’s Run covered bridge in Lyndonville is damaged again after being hit by another truck.
Lyndonville police shared video of the incident that happened just before 7 a.m. Tuesday.
It shows a white box truck-- that’s too tall for the bridge-- drive through, damaging both sides.
The driver stops and talks with someone in a gray pickup truck, and then continues on toward Sheffield, Wheelock and Interstate 91.
The Miller’s Run bridge has been hit and damaged by trucks several times in the past.
Police are looking to speak with both drivers.
