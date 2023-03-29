Vermonters think intergenerational living could be the answer to multiple crises

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - For Vermonters who are dealing with intersecting crises — in housing, the cost of living, childcare and senior care — multigenerational living offers some potential relief.

These arrangements can enable younger people to buy a house that they otherwise couldn’t afford. Elders, meantime, get the chance to age in place with their loved ones. Lawmakers and others are taking a new look at this age-old solution as a way to address the state’s yawning shortage of affordable housing and the need to care for its sizable elderly population.

Darren Perron spoke with Seven Days’ Rachel Hellman, who wrote about the the trend in this week’s issue.

