What next for telehealth as patients return in person and emergency status ends

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Telehealth appointments took over during the pandemic, but now in-office is the norm again.

Both Gifford Medical Center and Rutland Regional Medical Center said it is being used less now than it was three years ago when it began in full force. And a big question for the future of telehealth is the money, and balancing which care can be given in which format.

At Gifford Medical Center, Dr. Joshua White said they never went completely virtual but said creating telehealth options was a massive investment.

“We had to make sure that now every provider had access to, you know, a Zoom account, but that was what we used initially, a webcam and, and then, of course, all of the training and education,” said Dr. White.

A major use of telehealth is psychological appointments. White said it’s used less in specialty and primary care, but it is still used in some cases.

Gifford now has a tele-critical care contract with Dartmouth where a physician video calls and speaks with the patient and doctors to see what resources they have and what they need.

“Patient flow and patient placement is a major issue nationally and in Vermont and so it’s not unusual that we have a patient that requires tertiary care level, an intensive care unit type situation, and no one has beds available,” said Dr. White.

At Rutland Regional Medical Center, Dr. Rick Hildebrant said they didn’t make huge investments in telehealth, but they too took advantage of it. However, now it’s not being used as much as it was.

“We learned a lot and we learned that while it’s great for some encounters, it’s it’s just not the best tool for all encounters, for all people,” said Dr. Hildebrant.

Another way it’s been successful is in providing virtual insight into insulin management for patients with diabetes.

But both Gifford and RRMC say that while technology is caught up, access is a question for the future.

“The big question mark for all of us is reimbursement. We have maintained reimbursement for the time being but that is all subject to change and if the reimbursement associated with telehealth is not sustained,” said Dr. Hildebrant.

Right now, the U.S. is still in a COVID-19 public health emergency and providers are reimbursed for telehealth appointments depending on who the payer is: Medicare, Medicaid, private, etc.

Dr. White said that by in large, telehealth appointments are reimbursed reasonably well. What comes next is up in the air.

“I can’t imagine anything but that’s going to go down and the question is going to be how much is it going to be reimbursed. At 80% of a regular visit, which would be you know, reasonable, or is it going to be reversed at 20% of a regular visit? In which case it becomes difficult to support that kind of activity. And we’ll see where that shakes out,” said Dr. White.

The White House’s public health emergency is over on May 11th. But The Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023 extended many of the telehealth flexibilities authorized during the pandemic through December 31st of 2024.

