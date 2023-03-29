With Starbucks union negotiations deadlocked, Sanders grills former CEO

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Starbucks’ former CEO was on the hot seat on Capitol Hill Wednesday after being called to testify over what Senator Bernie Sanders calls the company’s union-busting tactics.

Since December 2021, 278 Starbucks stores nationwide have voted to unionize. South Burlington is the only Vermont location in the state that has voted to unionize.

“We just want to be able to live and thrive in the town that we are working in,” said Sylvia Sharpe, a South Burlington Starbucks employee.

They are still working on hammering out an initial contract. Sharpe says they want higher wages, more flexible schedules, and better benefits. “We haven’t gotten any benefits yet,” she said. Sharpe also claims several employees here have had their hours cut.

Bernie Sanders, who chairs the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, on Wednesday grilled former CEO Howard Schultz about what he claimed are the business’s unfair labor practices. He said the National Labor Relations Board ruled Starbucks violated federal labor laws more than 100 times.

“Over the past 18 months, Starbucks has waged the most aggressive and illegal union-busting campaign in the modern history of our country,” Sanders said.

“We have not broken the law. We have simply tried to defend ourselves and tell our employees -- all of them -- what we stand for, our future, the aspirations we have, the growth of the company, and the opportunity,” Schulz responded.

Sharpe says the lack of progress in negotiating a contract in Soput Burlington and all 278 other locations is not going to put a lid on their unionizing efforts. “Had I not had an amazing crew, I probably would have left a long time ago. It seems extremely beneficial to know that we are partners working together regardless of our uncertain circumstances,” she said

South Burlington Starbucks managers referred WCAX to the corporate office for comment, which did not respond to our calls.

Sharpe says if attempts to bargain with Starbucks are unsuccessful, they are prepared to go on strike.

