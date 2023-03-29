Worker hospitalized after accident at Milton business

MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities say a 28-year-old worker was hospitalized Wednesday after being crushed at a Milton business.

It happened at Surface Creations of Vermont, a family-owned custom countertop business in Milton.

The owner of the business says the employee from Swanton was rushed to the hospital around 2:30. Milton Police say he was still breathing when he made it to the ER. His condition was not immediately available.

The owner says the freak accident occurred when a stone being moved swung in the wrong direction, crushing the man.

