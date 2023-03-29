Worker hospitalized after accident at Milton business
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities say a 28-year-old worker was hospitalized Wednesday after being crushed at a Milton business.
It happened at Surface Creations of Vermont, a family-owned custom countertop business in Milton.
The owner of the business says the employee from Swanton was rushed to the hospital around 2:30. Milton Police say he was still breathing when he made it to the ER. His condition was not immediately available.
The owner says the freak accident occurred when a stone being moved swung in the wrong direction, crushing the man.
Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.