BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A strong cold front will move through on Wednesday night with a brief burst of wind and snow. Snow squalls and whiteout conditions are possible between 8PM and midnight as the cold front moves through. Roads may become slippery through the early morning hours as temperatures quickly fall through the 20s.

It will be blustery and colder on Thursday. Wind chill values early in the day will only be in the single digits and teens. Skies will be partly sunny through the afternoon hours, but high temperatures will only manage the low to mid 30s. By Friday, clouds will thicken up through the afternoon with some light snow and sleet developing into the evening hours.

Temperatures will continue to rise on Friday night with any mix changing over to rain. Saturday will be a soggy day with cloudy skies and periods of rain. It will be feeling spring-like with temperatures warming up into the low to mid 50s. Another cold front will come through Saturday night, changing rain back over to some snow. Sunday will be chilly again with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Temperatures will be warming back up again for most of next week. We should see a mix of sun and clouds with highs getting back up into the upper 40s to low 50s.

