BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone! This Wednesday will be a real nice, spring day with lots of sunshine and warm temperatures. It will turn a bit breezy out of the south as we get into the afternoon.

But a big HEADS UP! A sharp, fast-moving cold front will bring a quick, drastic change in the weather in the evening. The front will be moving through from west to east between about 8 PM and midnight. A quick burst of rain and possible thunderstorms will change to snow showers & snow squalls. Temperatures will drop quickly and winds will turn blustery out of the WNW.

The snow will only amount to a dusting to around 2″ or 3″ away from the Champlain Valley, but it will happen all at once, so roads could become slick very fast. Winds will shift from the south to the west-northwest and it will stay blustery through Thursday. Wind chills - those “feels-like” temperatures” - will be in the single digits and teens by Thursday morning. It will stay chilly & blustery throughout the day on Thursday before the wind settles down late in the day.

Then more weather action will take place as we head into the weekend. A strong storm system will start to move in on Friday. After some sun in the morning, it will quickly cloud up. A wintry mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain, and just plain rain will be moving in during Friday afternoon. Winds will pick up out of the south later in the day, bringing in warmer air. The wintry mix will change over to just plain rain showers as those temperatures continue to rise Friday night through the 40s and into the 50s for Saturday. Some spots might even hit the 60 degree mark. But it will be a rainy, breezy day.

As that system moves off to the east, winds will shift around again, this time coming out of the NW. It will turn blustery & colder again Saturday night, changing the rain over to snow showers, but there won’t be much snow.

After a blustery morning, Sunday will feature clearing skies, but it will be colder again.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be continuing to follow the progress of all this active weather, and we will keep you updated with the lates information, on-air and online. -Gary

